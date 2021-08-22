Florida ties Texas in Amato’s home opener debut

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On an extremely hot Sunday afternoon, the Florida Gator soccer team hosted the Texas Longhorns for their first home match of the season under Anthony Amato.

This was the first ever matchup between the two programs.

The Longhorns got on the board first after senior midfielder Carlee Allen scored a goal in the 61st-minute of the game. Her header off the corner kick gave Texas the advantage.

However, the Gators rallied back when Kit Loferski scored a goal in the 86th minute to tie with Texas 1-1.

The game entered double overtime, but both teams played stellar defense to end the match in a draw.

Florida moves to 0-1-1 on the season under new head coach Anthony Amato.

The Gators take on the University of Central Florida on August 26th at home at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.