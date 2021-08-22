Advertisement

Major credit card processor reports nationwide outage

FILE - This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans.
FILE - This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans.(Jenny Kane | AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - One of the nation’s largest credit card processors is reporting an outage affecting customers all over the United States.

TSYS first reported its systems were down at 9:30 p.m. Eastern time. Twenty minutes later, the company said it had identified the problem and was working on a fix.

Businesses from restaurants to ballparks took to social media to inform customers that they were not able to accept credit card payments at the current time.

So far, there is no word on the cause of the outage or when service will be restored.

TSYS says it serves more than 80,000 retail customers around the country.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Green
Former GHS assistant principal disciplined for improper handling of possible human trafficking evidence
A popular North Central Florida DJ has died following a battle with COVID-19
A popular North Central Florida DJ has died following a battle with COVID-19
Lake City resident and former UM football player arrested for murdering teammate in 2006
Lake City native and former UM football player arrested for murdering his teammate in 2006
Girl Scout Troop #224 challenges the Alachua Co public school dress code
Girl Scout Troop #224 challenges the Alachua Co public school dress code
FHP releases new details on fatal 4-vehicle crash near Old town
FHP releases new details on the fatal 4-vehicle crash near Old Town

Latest News

At least eight people have been killed and dozens are missing after heavy flooding destroyed...
At least 8 killed in Tennessee flood; dozens missing
Nashville radio station SuperTalk 99.7 WTN confirmed Phil Valentine’s death in a tweet Saturday.
Radio host who regretted vaccine skepticism dies of COVID
Items given out included a private sushi class, and even multiple vacation getaways.
2021 Red Shoe Affair event earnings were successful
Rev. Jesse Jackson sits for an interview in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
Rev. Jesse Jackson, wife Jacqueline hospitalized for COVID