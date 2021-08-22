Middleburg man dead after head-on collision in Lawtey

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAWTEY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Clay County man is dead after a crash in Lawtey.

Florida Highway Patrol reports two vehicles collided head-on on CR-225 in Bradford County.

The Middleburg man was pronounced dead at the scene, and a Lawtey man is now in the hospital with serious injuries.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

