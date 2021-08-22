Advertisement

Ocala CEP features expanding health care facility in Marion County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County based health care facility has been expanding since before the pandemic.

Heart of Florida Health Center has more than quadrupled their employment numbers, expanded their areas of care and consolidated their services into one location in the last three years.

Hear more about Heart of Florida Health Center in this week’s Ocala Weekly Buzz.

