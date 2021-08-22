Residents in Dixie County are still asking for help due to the flooding

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - Roads, yards, and houses are still flooded in Dixie County and many residents are still asking for help. Throughout the county, houses have water up to their roofs. Leaving residents to walk through knee-deep water to just open the front door.

Diane Evers-Bousquet is a resident of Old Town and said she left at the end of July and returned in early August to her whole property flooded over. She said she has definitely has noticed a difference in water levels throughout the years.

“It hasn’t flooded in 25 years but seems like the last 3 summers it flooded. the last two summers it flooded in the middle, but it was only 3 foot and it disappeared in a matter of four to five days.”

A drone enthusiast, Jacob Knox, has filmed the flooding throughout the past weeks, but where he lives in Old Town, it didn’t flood.

“It makes me sad sort of for our community as a whole, but at the same time thankful that I live in a place that’s higher so I’m not experiencing the same thing. It’s kind of a humbling experience at like any moment something like this could happen,” said Knox.

Knox also said he’s witnessed the worst flooding he’s ever experienced in the area. Many residents in dixie county believe they only have one option and that’s to just wait for the sun to evaporate all the water.

