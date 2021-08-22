Tampa man dead after veering off I-75 north of Gainesville

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a crash on I-75 in Alachua County.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say a Tampa man was traveling southbound on I-75 when he veered off the roadway and hit a tree around mile-marker 396.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

