University of Florida welcomes thousands back to Gainesville as classes start Monday

University of Florida welcomes thousands back to Gainesville as classes start Monday
University of Florida welcomes thousands back to Gainesville as classes start Monday(wcjb)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 1:45 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida’s student government held one of their first events for the fall semester as students flood back to Gainesville.

The organization held a “Gator Fair” to help showcase other student organizations at the university and then treat student to free food and snow cones. Hundreds of students came out to Turlington Plaza and the Plaza of the Americas to enjoy the event some masked and some without between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The university is not requiring masks or vaccinations on campus, but masks are “expected” when indoors at the university.

Mariya Kiriakova, a freshman at UF says she doesn’t worry about staying in a dorm this semester.

“I guess I’m more so worried if people aren’t vaccinated and then there is an outbreak, but i feel like just for the dorms themselves i’m not as worried because i think we’re fully vaccinated and if you’re not it’s not that many people all together at once, we’re pretty much in our rooms and stuff” said Kiriakova.

The first day of full in-person classes at UF since the beginning of the pandemic will be on Monday, Aug. 23.

