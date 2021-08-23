Advertisement

$10,000 tip: Ten Wahoo employees $1,000 richer after large gratuity last week

By Camron Lunn
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One worker at Wahoo Seafood Grill is thankful for one generous customer’s large tip.

Zach Connelly was working at Wahoo’s on Aug. 17 when one customer decided to tip $10,000 dollars to ten staff members working that night.

“Everybody was super grateful and I think just kind of taken aback by it, someone recognizing their handwork,” said Connelly.

Connelly says that he plans on holding on to the money for a little while, but one employee who also received $1,000 may use it to help pay for her child that is in the hospital.

Connelly also spoke about business being slow during the summer, but he looks forward to it picking up as the Gators football season approaches, and he sees the man again h has one question:

“...If the guy who did this is watching I’d like him to come back in tell me what he does for a living,” said Connelly laughingly.

