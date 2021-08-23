ACPS responds to DeSantis order to end mask mandate

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public Schools has responded to Governor DeSantis’ order to end the mask mandate, and the district is standing its ground.

In their response to the Governor, Alachua County officials say due to the 273 positive student cases and 63 positive adult cases, they are using masks as “a protective device to reduce transmission of the virus.”

Governor DeSantis previously ordered both Alachua and Broward counties to get rid of their mask mandates, and both superintendents have refused.

RELATED STORIES:

The letter states they will not allow the state government to take away each board member’s compensation out of portions of the county’s budget for student services or teacher pay, which is nearly $13,500 a month.

FULL LETTER:

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.