Commissioner Gail Johnson announces her resignation

Gail Johnson
Gail Johnson(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville City Commissioner, Gail Johnson, is resigning from her position with the city.

She announced her resignation at the start of a city meeting held Monday afternoon.

Johnson said she could no longer see the light at the end of the tunnel. Her main reason for resigning is because Lee Feldman is still the City Manager after numerous complaints.

Johnson was elected at-large in 2018. She says her last board meeting will be Sept. 23, when the commission will vote on the budget. Her last day at City Hall will be one week later.

We have a reporter at the meeting and will update this story as it develops.

