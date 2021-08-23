Countdown To Kickoff: Lafayette Hornets

MAYO, Fla. (WCJB) -In a 1A football program, a consistent voice of reason is imperative. This year, the Lafayette Hornets are adjusting to their third different head coach in the last three years. Lafayette alum Marcus Edwards comes back home this season to establish some continuity in Mayo.

“The biggest thing for us is discipline and accountability,” said Edwards. “Getting back to what Lafayette has been.”

The Hornets are typically winners. Lafayette is coming off a 6-5 season and trounced Bell in last week’s Kickoff Classic, 46-0. Edwards spent the last 12 years viewing the program from afar while holding various coaching positions at colleges like Wagner, Bowling Green, and Stony Brook. But to him, nothing tops the feeling of returning to one’s roots.

“This was a great opportunity for me to come back to my hometown where I played and graduated, and give back to a community that’s given so much to me,” said Edwards.

Edwards has a lot of personnel to play with. Quarterback Mario Thomas is back after rushing for over 1,000 yards as a junior and passing for nearly 1,000. Defensively, good luck getting past motivated defensive end Isaiah Cook.

“I want to make the all state team and try to get my tackles up,” said Cook. “I made a goal for 100 tackles this year, let’s see if we can do it.”

Lafayette opens versus Brookwood out of Thomasville, Georgia on Friday, and will compete against the likes of Trenton, Branford, and Union County for a playoff spot in Class 1A Region 3, a division that makes up for its size with tremendous heart.

“I feel great, it’s a really good tradition it gets your morals up,” said Cook. “It is small but it’s very enjoyable, and it just makes things a lot more fun.”

“Football is football, we’re not reinventing the wheel or anything like that,” said Edwards. “The biggest thing it comes down to is the guys executing and being disciplined.”

For the hornets, 2021 will be a whole lot of fun if they can take these changes in stride.

