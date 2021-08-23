DeSantis announces High Springs church to become COVID-19 antibody treatment site

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis announced that a COVID-19 treatment will soon be available at a church in High Springs.

Fellowship Church in High Springs will become a Monoclonal Antibody treatment site.

The treatment will be offered seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

DeSantis also announced treatment sites in Charlotte County and St. Lucie County.

People who test positive for COVID-19 and have a risk factor for the disease are recommended to get the treatment.

