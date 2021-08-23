Advertisement

DeSantis announces High Springs church to become COVID-19 antibody treatment site

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis announced that a COVID-19 treatment will soon be available at a church in High Springs.

Fellowship Church in High Springs will become a Monoclonal Antibody treatment site.

The treatment will be offered seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

DeSantis also announced treatment sites in Charlotte County and St. Lucie County.

People who test positive for COVID-19 and have a risk factor for the disease are recommended to get the treatment.

TRENDING STORY: Former GHS assistant principal disciplined for improper handling of possible human trafficking evidence

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A mother in Texas is sharing the final wish of her daughter, who died of COVID complications...
‘Beg them to get vaccinated:’ Mom shares daughter’s last wish after she dies from COVID
Alachua County Public Schools has responded to Governor DeSantis’ order to end the mask...
ACPS responds to DeSantis order to end mask mandate
One dead after deadly crash in Alachua County
Tampa man dead after veering off I-75 north of Gainesville
John Green
Former GHS assistant principal disciplined for improper handling of possible human trafficking evidence

Latest News

FDA approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for regular use, NCFL health officials say they’re...
FDA approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for regular use, NCFL health officials say they’re optimistic
House sales show slight decline in housing market this month
House sale numbers show slight cool-down in red hot housing market
Day one of the DeSantis school mask trial
Day one of the DeSantis school mask trial
FDA approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for regular use, NCFL health officials say they’re...
FDA approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for regular use, NCFL health officials say they’re optimistic