FDA approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for regular use, NCFL health officials say they’re optimistic

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Monday the FDA approved the first ever COVID-19 vaccine for regular use.

The two shot Pfizer vaccine is the one that has been approved. It will now be known as Comirnaty.

“We are highly rigorous in what we do, and we don’t just look at what the summaries of data are, we go down to the level of the individual patients. We actually go and we monitor a percentage of the sites where the clinical trials were conducted. We go and we inspect the facilities that are making the product,” Director for the FDA Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, Peter Marks said during a virtual media press conference Monday.

In much of north central Florida, COVID cases and the number of people receiving the vaccine continues to rise.

During the week of Aug. 13–19, Marion County Health Department workers reported an average of 405 new cases per day, and a total of 3,756 people vaccinated.

In Gainesville, officials at UF Health Shands said they are currently caring for 229 COVID patients, 14 of them are children.

“I’m optimistic that this approval eliminates the question that it’s ‘temporary’, ‘experimental’, all those things that have created some piece of the vaccine hesitancy. I am hopeful that this puts that in the review mirror,” UF Health Shands CEO, Ed Jimenez said.

At one of Ocala’s biggest hospital networks - AdventHealth, more than 90 percent of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across their nationwide system are unvaccinated.

So news of the FDA approval, officials said, gives them great hope.

“This is a milestone that people have been waiting for for quite sometime. There’s a lot of confidence across the world in the FDA and their processes and their rigor, in their attention to detail and having full data sets that their scientists can review and that we can all see, is a big milestone to hopefully get out of this pandemic soon,” AdventHealth’s Chief Scientific Officer, Steve Smith said.

Across the HCA Healthcare system in north central Florida, which includes Ocala Regional Medical Center, West Marion Community Hospital, and North Florida Regional Medical Center, officials said that the “...COVID-19 positive census remains below 50% of their total hospital census...”

Director of Media Relations for HCA Healthcare’s North Florida Division, Trip Farmer told us via email, “We are hopeful that the FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be an added positive action that will encourage more people to become vaccinated.”

First responders have also faced their own challenges.

At Marion County Fire Rescue, over the past three months, call volume has increased by roughly 30 percent.

“The COVID-19 pandemic and resurgence is putting a severe strain on the resources that we have. We plan for a three to five percent call volume increase every year,” MCFR Public Information Officer James Lucas said.

MCFR recently established its Community Paramedicine program with AdventHealth Ocala.

The program is already making a difference by getting COVID-19 tests and vaccines out to the public.

“Our Community Paramedicine staff is able to go and see the home-bound people who would not regularly get out of their house to go get tested or get vaccines if they wanted to. They are doing everything they can to meet the need of the community,” Lucas added.

The FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will continue to monitor the vaccine once it’s given out as Comirnaty.

