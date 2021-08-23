Gator CB Kaiir Elam voted a preseason Second Team All-American

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Opposing quarterbacks ate lunch at the expense of the Florida Gator secondary last fall. But it seems at least one half of the field will be labelled a no fly zone this season.

Junior cornerback Kaiir Elam has been voted a preseason Second Team All-American by the Associated Press.

Elam started all 12 games for the Gators last season, recording two interceptions, 11 pass breakups, and 39 tackles. Head coach Dan Mullen is impressed by Elam’s ability and leadership.

“I think he’s a guy who’s very conscientious, and does things the right way,” said Mullen. “He takes care of his business, a playmaker on the field, a fabulous student as well, really lives up to what the Gator standard is all about.”

Jaydon Hill was a possible starter at corner opposite Elam, but is now out for the season with a torn ACL. Mullen says Jason Marshall, Avery Helm, and Ethan Pouncey have been getting reps at that position, among others. Elam is now the veteran player at that position and the coaching staff will be leaning on his skill and experience.

“It doesn’t seem like he’s been here forever, but is now I’m one of the older veteran guys and I have to be a leader and he has bought into that role as well.”

Florida kicks off Sept. 4 at home versus Florida Atlantic.

