House sale numbers show slight cool-down in red hot housing market
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(WCJB) - The housing market appears to be cooling off as home sales in North Central Florida dipped slightly in July.
Sales in Gainesville dropped by 7%, but the median sales price is now up to $300,000.
In Ocala, sales increased 18% compared to a 37.5% increase in July.
Statewide, sales dropped by 2%.
Condo and townhome sales are still high.
Sales rose in Gainesville by nearly 19% and 18% in Ocala.
Statewide sales increased by 21%.
