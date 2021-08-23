House sale numbers show slight cool-down in red hot housing market

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

(WCJB) - The housing market appears to be cooling off as home sales in North Central Florida dipped slightly in July.

Sales in Gainesville dropped by 7%, but the median sales price is now up to $300,000.

In Ocala, sales increased 18% compared to a 37.5% increase in July.

Statewide, sales dropped by 2%.

Condo and townhome sales are still high.

Sales rose in Gainesville by nearly 19% and 18% in Ocala.

Statewide sales increased by 21%.

