House sale numbers show slight cool-down in red hot housing market

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(WCJB) - The housing market appears to be cooling off as home sales in North Central Florida dipped slightly in July.

Sales in Gainesville dropped by 7%, but the median sales price is now up to $300,000.

In Ocala, sales increased 18% compared to a 37.5% increase in July.

Statewide, sales dropped by 2%.

Condo and townhome sales are still high.

Sales rose in Gainesville by nearly 19% and 18% in Ocala.

Statewide sales increased by 21%.

