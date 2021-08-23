Two North Central Florida musicians win Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest awards

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

SUWANNEE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pair of North Central Florida musicians are taking home a couple of awards as part of the Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest.

KJ Wingate of O’Brien won best song from Inside the Suwannee River Basin with his folk/country tune “The Hymn of the Convict Spring.”

Billy Ennis of Palatka won first place in the Studio Recording Time category with his song “Flat Bottom Boats.”

