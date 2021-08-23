Advertisement

Two North Central Florida musicians win Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest awards

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SUWANNEE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pair of North Central Florida musicians are taking home a couple of awards as part of the Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest.

KJ Wingate of O’Brien won best song from Inside the Suwannee River Basin with his folk/country tune “The Hymn of the Convict Spring.”

Billy Ennis of Palatka won first place in the Studio Recording Time category with his song “Flat Bottom Boats.”

