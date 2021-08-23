University of Florida students return to in-person classes

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Students at the University of Florida are back in the classroom for the start of the fall semester. More classes are being held in person this semester.

Florida freshmen, like Ashton Dampier, agree they’re excited for this upcoming semester and for in-person classes.

“A lot of mine are hybrid so it’s optional to go in person or online, so I think it’s a great way to show support and still be conscious of our decisions and other people’s safety,” said Dampier. “This is my first real college moment.”

Freshman Raymond Chau said he’s excited for in-person lectures after completing his last year of high school online.

“I’m happy it’s going to be in person this year because I miss those social interactions we can have,” Chau said.

Florida is hoping for a safer semester as they are encouraging masks and vaccinations. Neither are required, but masks are expected when indoors at the university. Students said they’re hopeful these protocols will make for a smooth semester.

“I do have a little concern because of the variant of course but I don’t think if everyone is vaccinated, which most people I’ve met are vaccinated, I think we should be fine this semester,” said Freshman Lance Opina.

“Right before school started there was talks of a lot of classes going online for the first three weeks, which really scared me, but if they do go online it’s not that big of a deal because I’m pretty used to it. I think everybody else is,” added. Chau.

COVID-19 isn’t the only concern students have for this upcoming semester.

“Just getting through my chemistry class, that’s the biggest thing for me,” Dampier added.

The start of the fall semester also means the countdown to gator football is on. The gators will be up against Florida Atlantic University for their season opener on Septmer 4 at 7:30 pm.

