The week ahead: your stories to look out for week of 8/23

(WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioners are meeting Monday afternoon with a single agenda item.

The one item is labeled “governance.”

There are no attached documents for the agenda item.

The meeting starts at 1 p.m. in the commission chambers.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission hosts the 2021 Redfish Summit in Marion County on Tuesday.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officials will share information on redfish biology and management within the state.

The event lasts all day and takes place at the Hilton Ocala.

The event is also being streamed online.

Marion County Public Schools is partnering with the College of Central Florida for their Careers and Colleges Expo.

Representatives from colleges, universities, technical institutes and military branches will speak to students about their potential future career fields.

The expo starts at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The first all-accessible glass-bottom boat tour will be at Silver Springs State Park starting on Thursday.

The new boat is wheelchair accessible and is named after the Seminole tribe chief Potackee-Betty Mae Tiger Jumper.

Celebrations for the new boat start at 10 a.m. at the state park.

