Advertisement

Afghans find refuge on-base in America

Afghan refugees board planes out of Afghanistan.
Afghan refugees board planes out of Afghanistan.(CNN)
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Military leaders describe the daily evacuation efforts from Afghanistan, transplanting thousands of refugees into the United States, as ‘fluid and complex.’ It’s unclear where in the country the refugees will put down roots, but they’re beginning their new lives in America on four domestic military bases.

Bringing few belongings with them, thousands of refugees are temporarily living at Fort Lee in Virginia, Wisconsin’s Fort McCoy, Fort Bliss in Texas, and New Jersey’s Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.

Pentagon spokespeople said efforts are underway with national security and refugee resettlement organizations to help individuals get permanently settled in homes.

”All of this progress stems from the teamwork and professionalism, especially of our inner agencies partners here in the states,” said Army Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor.

Leaders have not said which areas are most likely to receive the new residents.

The mass evacuation comes in the wake of Afghanistan’s fall to the Taliban. The Taliban quickly regained control of the country after the U.S. began withdrawing troops.

Rep. Roger Williams (R-Texas) said he applauds the efforts of the military personnel to help refugees, but that the mass evacuations adds to the international crises President Joe Biden has on his plate.

”They’re wanting to put them around. The problem is, we have all the crisis at the border nobody wants to talk about anymore,” he said.

As part of the relocation process, White House officials said all evacuees, including Americans, are being flown to “third party countries in Europe and Asia.”

Once there, refuges are undergoing extensive security screenings and being tested for COVID-19 before shipping out for one of the four military bases in the U.S.

White House officials said there is planning underway to offer coronavirus vaccines to refugees.

Pentagon spokespeople said additional military bases may be selected to receive and process refugees.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gainesville commissioner Gail Johnson announces resignation
Commissioner Gail Johnson announces her resignation
Alachua County Public Schools has responded to Governor DeSantis’ order to end the mask...
ACPS responds to DeSantis order to end mask mandate
John Green
Former GHS assistant principal disciplined for improper handling of possible human trafficking evidence
University of Florida welcomes thousands back to Gainesville as classes start Monday
University of Florida welcomes thousands back to Gainesville as classes start Monday
UF researchers conclude potential COVID-19 treatment is ineffective
UF researchers find potential COVID-19 treatment ineffective

Latest News

Gainesville CIty Commission begins process to fill seat of Gail Johnson
Gainesville City Commission beginning process to fill vacant seat
City Commission meets Thursday at their general policy meeting
Commission Seat Gainesville - clipped version
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump try to...
Report details mishandling of police emergency system on Jan. 6
Faith leaders push for mask mandate
Faith leaders join call for school mask mandates