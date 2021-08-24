Countdown To Kickoff: Fort White Indians

FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Fort White Indians have a lot to prove this year after ending the 2020 season 2-7. But with a new coaching staff to install some new offensive weapons, the Indians are ready to fire back.

“Well, it’s a breath of fresh air, and I’m excited,” said senior linebacker and offensive lineman Coby Lee. “I like the new offense. We are still running the same defense. I feel like that was one of our strong points last year. I feel like we have a good shot at winning some ball games.”

Following the departure of long-time head coach Demetric Jackson in late June, Roy Harden moved into the head coaching role two weeks before practice started to get the Indians in shape.

“We’re just trying to get better every day,” said Harden. “We just have a lot of inexperience on offense and were just trying to get better every day.”

The Indians have 15 returnees this season, including defensive back Clayton Philpot who is now also going to be playing quarterback. Philpot says he is ready for the challenge.

“It was a bit of a transition with a new offense and everything,” said Philpot. “But once I got to learn it and got used to it, it’s pretty simple. It’s a bit of a difference in the coaching style and everything, but I’m enjoying it a lot and enjoying playing for them.”

“He actually played quarterback at the JV level,” said Harden. “And he was our backup quarterback for us last year as well. So, he’s had a little experience at it and we though he was fit for what were going to do this year.”

Another key returnee is senior middle linebacker Coby Lee, who had a total of 63 tackles last year. He’s looking forward to wearing an Indians jersey for the last time this season.

“Growing up, I would always come to the games and see the players and it feels good to be in their shoes so I’m excited,” said Lee.

Playing for a small community like Fort White gives this team special memories they will cherish forever.

“We’re playing not for just the team but for the city the school and everything. It’s all about family really,” said Philpot.

“It’s hard to replace small communities,” said Harden. “It’s just a small-town atmosphere and it’s just exciting to be a part of it.”

The Indians compete in Class 1A Region 3 and will put their new weapons to the test when they open the new season against Union County on Aug. 27.

