Branford County resident arrested for sexual battery of a child and production of child pornography

Traub was arrested on charges of using a minor in the production of sexual abuse material, and sexual battery of a child among others.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of Branford is behind bars accused of sexually battering a child while producing child pornography.

FDLE agents believe there are multiple victims.

Agents arrested 31 year old Joshua Traub on charges of using a minor in the production of sexual abuse material and sexual battery of a child, among other charges.

The investigation began Monday when agents got a cyber tip for The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Authorities searched Traub’s home and determined the videos were filmed in his home.

Additional charges are dependent upon completion of forensics exams.

The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, Third Judicial Circuit.

Traub was booked into the Suwannee County Jail.

If you have information that may be relevant to this case, please call FDLE Special Agent Aida Limongi at 850-410-7525.

Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at: https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.

