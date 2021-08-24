Former Marion County School Board member Beth McCall takes over as Ocala CEP’s director of talent development

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Metro Chamber and Economic Partnership is welcoming a new member to the team—and she is a familiar face.

Beth McCall, a previous member of the Marion County School Board, is taking over as director of talent development.

In June, McCall stepped down from the school board because her family chose to move outside her district.

In this new position, McCall will work with the CEP to help students fill the needs of the Marion County workforce.

“I believe that the three E’s (Enrollment, Enlistment, Employment) implemented by the school system in partnership with the CEP can lead to student success as well as helping fill the needs of Marion County’s workforce,” said Beth McCall. “I look forward to continuing to strengthen the partnership with the schools and our businesses.”

Ocala CEP president Kevin Sheilley expressed his excitement over McCall’s addition.

“Throughout her career in education, philanthropy, and business—and as a Marion County School Board member—she has exemplified success through partnerships,” Sheilley said. “We anticipate Beth continuing and accelerating the great success we have already had in our education initiatives.”

