Gainesville Fire Rescue puts out fire at Skyfrog Tree Service building

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville Fire Rescue crews put out a commercial building fire just north of the city.

Crews said SkyFrog Tree Service on Northwest 74th Place caught fire Monday night. The fire was extinguished before 11 p.m. Firefighters are working to determine what caused the fire.

Update to SkyFrog Fire: Incident Commander, Don Campbell, reports the fire is out and crews are checking for extension. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Posted by Gainesville Fire Rescue on Monday, August 23, 2021

