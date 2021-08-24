Gainesville radio stations and others giveaway free tablets every Tuesday

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - 98.9 JAMZ is partnering with KISS 105.3 and Cherry Tree tax preparation service to give away free tablets at Bo Diddley Plaza.

The trio is providing 8GB LTE tablets for those who may not have access to wifi at home starting Aug 24.

There is a twenty dollar activation fee but they can cover those who don’t have money for the fee.

“With school being online, doctors appointments being online and stuff like that, we’re just helping to get these devices out there and put them into the hands of the people that really need them and keep communication because communication is vital,” Cherry Tree Spokesperson, Sarah Cherry said. “We want to help people communicate to stay connected and kind of lessen the spread of the coronavirus and make it possible for people to communicate without putting themselves in harms way.”

Residents can also sign up for the Emergency Broadband Benefit program at the event.

The event will take place every Tuesday until Sept. 21st from 4-7 p.m at Bo Diddley Plaza.

