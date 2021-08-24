Gator football program happy with vaccination rate

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The SEC and other major conferences will mandate that any team that cannot play due to a COVID-19 related roster shortage will forfeit the matchup this coming season.

That has placed an emphasis on vaccinations within the league’s athletic programs.

With less than two weeks until Florida’s football season kickoff on Sept. 4, UF Athletic Director Scott Stricklin told the Orlando Sentinel that the program is about 90 percent fully vaccinated, which is no small task given the size of a football roster.

While vaccination rates vary nationwide, Gator head coach Dan Mullen believes a show of solidarity can be impactful.

“We’re able to educate our guys, we have access to a lot of things, the top doctors at Shands Hospital so everyone feels comfortable with what the situation is,” said Mullen. “It’s encouraging within our program and hopefully we can lead other people in the same direction.”

The COVID-19 Delta variant has led to speculation that there may be disruptions to the 2021 season. At the moment, UF has not announced any capacity restrictions or vaccine mandates for fans this fall.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.