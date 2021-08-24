“He became really a legend in this town”; DJ Terrah passes from Covid-19 despite being vaccinated

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - DJ Terrah, given name Akeem Thompson Sr., was the voice behind your radio on 98.9 JAMZ for more than a year and Magic 101.3 for many years before that, but despite being vaccinated the 39-year-old lost his battle against Covid-19.

98.9 JAMZ Vice President Eric Jewell mentored him since he was 16 and gave him first job on air.

“He really became a legend in this town,” Jewell said. “He was special. He was determined, smart, intelligent, the kind of guy that everybody liked.”

In a memorial service at the radio station, Mother Lisa said Akeem wanted to be a DJ since 13-years-old and loved what he did.

“I’ll be cooking food and I have my own home grown DJ in the house and we would ride out on old school R&B because that’s what he knows I like,” Lisa said.

What most don’t know is he was on dialysis, on the waiting list for a second kidney.

“The kind of person that he was, the way he juggled with going through dialysis three days a week, five hours a day,” Jewel said. “You always want to meet a guy like Akeem. With all that he was going through, he never complained about it.

Knowing he was immunocompromised, DJ Terrah got his vaccine in June.

Jewell said it’s important to get the shot for others.

“If you don’t get it for yourself, get it for somebody else that you may pass it along to,” Jewel said.

After getting vaccinated, DJ Terrah left a message with UF Health geared towards the community.

“I’ve lost some of my best friends to Covid-19 and they didn’t have any underlying health issues,” Thompson explained. “As a dialysis patient who needs a kidney transplant, getting the Covid-19 vaccine is just one more way to make sure I’m there for my kids. If you can get the vaccine, please do.”

