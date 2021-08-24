Interest in electric vehicles is on the rise in NCFL

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - There were only about 17,000 electric cars on the world’s roads in 2010, according to last year’s Global Electric Vehicle Outlook report conducted by the International Energy Agency.

That number swelled to more than 10 million in 2020.

The Biden administration is aiming for at least half of new cars in the U.S. to be electric by 2030.

Paul Underwood owns a model Y Tesla.

We met him while he was refueling at one of Ocala’s charging stations.

“It’s easy. It’s simple now, because there’s charging stations all over the place. I think it’s the wave of the future,” Underwood said.

And he’s not alone.

The City of Ocala is preparing for more driver’s like him.

The first charging station, operated by the city, was donated by Pearson Nissan and installed on Ocala’s downtown square in 2015.

Another charging station was added during construction of the downtown parking garage in 2016.

“We want to make sure that our environment is being taken care of and we’re committed to a greener and better future and so this is just one of the man ways that we’re able to help do that, not only for our community but of the world in general,” Marketing and Communications Manager for the City of Ocala, Ashley Dobbs said.

Electrified Garage in Ocala is one of the only EV repair shops in north central Florida.

“I started as a BMW mechanic, moved over to working for Tesla in the early days and then graduated to opening up my own shop,” Co-founder of Electrified Garage Chris Salvo said.

Salvo opened the Ocala location in Sept. 2020, and already business is booming.

Most of the vehicles his team is working on now are from out of state because there isn’t another option.

“Electric is definitely the future,” he said.

And Ocala seems to be ready and willing to take on this zero-emission, efficient future.

