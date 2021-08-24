Advertisement

Some groups in Alachua County can get incentives for getting the COVID-19 vaccine

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For a few groups of people in Alachua County, receiving the COVID-19 vaccine could soon put money in their pockets.

The Alachua County Commission passed a vaccine incentive program today.

It applies to three groups of people: county government employees, members of the Alachua County Health Insurance Plan, and county citizens.

From this point on, all Alachua County residents will get $25 for each shot they get, or $50 for the Johnson and Johnson shot.

The funding for this incentive program is coming from American Rescue Plan dollars.

“We’ve had a hard time getting our feet back underneath us after this pandemic, so incentives may be the way that we encourage people back to work,” said Commissioner Marihelen Wheeler.

All members of the Alachua County Health Insurance Plan can get a monthly reduction on their premium for being vaccinated.

“It’s a three part motion. One, that we begin a public incentive program, $25 per shot, giftcard. Two, that we begin a program where we give a $10 premium reduction per individual covered under the family policy, and 3 that we provide a cash incentive of $250 per shot, 500 per employee to get vaccinated,” said Ken Cornell, the Chair of the Commission.

County employees who are currently fully vaccinated are eligible for a $500 incentive.

If they are not, they can receive $250 after their first shot, and $250 after the second shot.

To get this incentive, county employees must get their first shot before October 1st. Meanwhile, the citizen incentive is only available during the month of September.

Of the unvaccinated citizens in the county, commissioners are setting a goal to get 81% of them vaccinated.

That would cost the county about $2.25 million.

