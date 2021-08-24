Advertisement

TV20 honored by Gainesville chamber of commerce for 50 years of service in North Central Florida

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - WCJB and TV20 News are being honored for 50 years on the air serving North Central Florida.

Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce leaders presented an award recognizing the station for 50 years of chamber membership.

TV20 is one of only a handful to receive this distinction, alongside the University of Florida and Santa Fe College.

Chamber president and CEO Eric Godet says TV20′s commitment to North Central Florida has only grown since 1971.

“When you look at organizations in the community who have stood the test of time, invested in economic development, the workforce, housing and invested in strengthening our community overall, it speaks volumes of the maturity of a community. And that’s what WCJB does with this award and the others who received it.”

TV20 wants to thank you for welcoming us into your homes and counting on us to bring you your news for the past five decades.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville commissioner Gail Johnson announces her resignation

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Gainesville commissioner Gail Johnson announces resignation
Commissioner Gail Johnson announces her resignation
Alachua County Public Schools has responded to Governor DeSantis’ order to end the mask...
ACPS responds to DeSantis order to end mask mandate
John Green
Former GHS assistant principal disciplined for improper handling of possible human trafficking evidence
University of Florida welcomes thousands back to Gainesville as classes start Monday
University of Florida welcomes thousands back to Gainesville as classes start Monday
UF researchers conclude potential COVID-19 treatment is ineffective
UF researchers find potential COVID-19 treatment ineffective

Latest News

WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
“He became really a legend in this town”; DJ Terrah passes from Covid-19 despite being vaccinated
“He became really a legend in this town”; DJ Terrah passes from Covid-19 despite being vaccinated
Gainesville radio stations, Cherry Tree to giveaway free tablets every Tuesday
Gainesville radio stations, Cherry Tree to giveaway free tablets every Tuesday
Gainesville radio stations, Cherry Tree to giveaway free tablets every Tuesday
Gainesville radio stations and others giveaway free tablets every Tuesday
Interest in electric vehicles is on the rise in NCFL
Interest in electric vehicles is on the rise in NCFL