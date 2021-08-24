TV20 honored by Gainesville chamber of commerce for 50 years of service in North Central Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - WCJB and TV20 News are being honored for 50 years on the air serving North Central Florida.

Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce leaders presented an award recognizing the station for 50 years of chamber membership.

TV20 is one of only a handful to receive this distinction, alongside the University of Florida and Santa Fe College.

Chamber president and CEO Eric Godet says TV20′s commitment to North Central Florida has only grown since 1971.

“When you look at organizations in the community who have stood the test of time, invested in economic development, the workforce, housing and invested in strengthening our community overall, it speaks volumes of the maturity of a community. And that’s what WCJB does with this award and the others who received it.”

TV20 wants to thank you for welcoming us into your homes and counting on us to bring you your news for the past five decades.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville commissioner Gail Johnson announces her resignation

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.