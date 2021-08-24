Advertisement

Two school busses crash in Alachua County, FHP is investigating

By WCJB Staff and Amber Pellicone
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two school busses crashed in Alachua County Tuesday morning.

Gainesville Police officers say late Tuesday morning a semi-truck was traveling northbound on Southeast 11th Street and the school bus was traveling westbound on Southeast 4th Avenue when the crash happened.

There were no students on the bus at the time of the crash. Both drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville Fire Rescue puts out fire at Skyfrog Tree Service building

Earlier Tuesday morning, a school bus and a car crashed in Hawthorne. It happened just after 7 a.m. on Southeast 162nd Avenue and Highway 301 South.

There were 14 students and one driver on the bus, none of them were hurt. Both the driver and the passenger in the car were severely injured and taken to the hospital.

Traffic was blocked for hours while FHP homicide investigators were on scene.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Gainesville commissioner Gail Johnson announces resignation
Commissioner Gail Johnson announces her resignation
Alachua County Public Schools has responded to Governor DeSantis’ order to end the mask...
ACPS responds to DeSantis order to end mask mandate
John Green
Former GHS assistant principal disciplined for improper handling of possible human trafficking evidence
University of Florida welcomes thousands back to Gainesville as classes start Monday
University of Florida welcomes thousands back to Gainesville as classes start Monday
One dead after deadly crash in Alachua County
Tampa man dead after veering off I-75 north of Gainesville

Latest News

University of Florida promoting pedestrian safety through traffic campaign
University of Florida promoting pedestrian safety through traffic campaign
Police are investigating two school bus crashes in Alachua County
Police are investigating two school bus crashes in Alachua County
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST