UF researchers find potential COVID-19 treatment ineffective

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida Health researchers have concluded that a potential COVID-19 treatment was not effective in consistently treating the symptoms of the virus.

A nation-wide clinical trail involving UF Health found that “convalescent plasma” does not effectively prevent the progression of Coronavirus in high-risk patients.

The plasma is collected from people who recovered from COVID-19 and still have antibodies.

The study determined giving the plasma to hospitalized patients reduced disease progression by only 2%.

RELATED STORY: DeSantis announces High Springs church to become COVID-19 antibody treatment site

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.