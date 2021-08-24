University of Florida promoting pedestrian safety through traffic campaign

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida is teaming up with the Florida Department of Transportation and the city of Gainesville to promote traffic and pedestrian safety. Their two-week-long initiative aims to bring awareness to recent traffic pattern changes and following the rules of the road, according to FDOT Public Information Officer Hampton Ray.

“At the end of the day, it’s about driver responsibility, pedestrian responsibility, bicyclist responsibility, and everyone has to do this together,” Ray said. “We all need to remember when were on the roadway we have to remember we are sharing that roadway together and that’s why we have to make good safe decisions.”

UF student Derek Pope said he’s noticed a big change over the last year as he rides his bike regularly through the area.

“It’s definitely really important to me,” Pope added. “I know they’ve put some speed humps in after some incidents last year with safety so it’s really good to know that they’re making it an important thing for them.”

University President Kent Fuchs is hopeful for a safe year.

“University avenue over time has become more crowded just because there are a lot more large apartment buildings on the north side so we have to be extra careful so reducing the speed limit on university avenue has just been a big, big help,” said Fuchs.

To help get the attention of students walking past various informational items were handed out. Special guests will be making appearances around campus this week to help spread the message. UF football players will be here at the intersection of West University Ave and Buckman Drive.

