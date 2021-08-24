Advertisement

World Equestrian Center in Ocala to host next three College Equestrian National Championships

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The World Equestrian Center in Ccala has been picked to host the next three College Equestrian National Championships.

The 2022 competition takes place next April.

The National Collegiate Equestrian Association is composed of 19 teams of female student-athletes from colleges and universities across the nation.

None of the schools that compete are in Florida.

