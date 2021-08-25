Aeroaggregates offers new jobs to Dunnellon residents, along with rehiring former Watts Water Quality employees that lost their jobs

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - A new earth-friendly manufacturing company has moved to Dunnellon, bringing 20 or more jobs to town.

Aeroaggregates turns recyclable glass bottles into ultra-lightweight foamed glass aggregates. Then they are used for various infrastructure projects like backfill for roadways.

Archie Filshill the CEO of the company said this can help minimize flooding.

“We show engineers how to raise the road without creating any surcharge to create a settlement, but because we’re an open-graded aggregate when the storm of the flood comes. We have the ability to absorb 40% of that in the same fill and help promote infiltration back into the groundwater.”

With Aeroaggregates now using a former water filtering plant that went out of business. They rehired some of the employees that lost their jobs.

“It’s allowing them to access a workforce that’s used to that facility, knows where it is, and to immediately put people back to work. We’re obviously very excited about that and talking to some of the employees. they’re really excited for their new opportunity there,” said Kevin Sheilley the Ocala CEP CEO.

Filshill said the durability of the aggregate is a major factor that can help out a lot in Florida.

“There’s a lot of issues in Florida with limestone and fluctuating water table because it dissolves. Glass can stay in the water and have no effect. you can pour acids and oils on it and nothing harms the material.”

They expect to recycle the equivalent of 140 million glass bottles in their first year and expect to open in January.

