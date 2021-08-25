Advertisement

Alachua County Library cardholders can now check out mobile hotspots thanks to a generous donation

Library cardholders can check out the devices for one week at a time.
Library cardholders can check out the devices for one week at a time.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Library District is doubling the number of wifi hotspots available for check out, thanks to a donation.

The Alachua County Library Foundation donated $36,000 to the library district. With that, 100 additional “wifi- two-go” mobile hotspots were purchased. The devices allow up to five people to connect to the internet with no fees or data limits.

Library cardholders can check out the devices for one week at a time.

