The “Amazing Henry” shares smiles and COVID-19 screenings at North Florida Regional Medical Center

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Keeping a positive outlook while battling COVID-19 is what kept “The Amazing Henry” at North Florida Regional Medical Center.

First, he was as a patient but soon after he stayed as an employee.

“Y’all make life a whole lot better,” said Henry Lee James Jr, better known as The Amazing Henry.

It was six weeks of uncertainty March 2020 as James battled the virus as the first COVID-19 patient at NFRMC but one thing was for sure, doctors gave James a less than 10% chance to live.

“Y’all enjoy it,” added James. “You love it and you love on people, that’s important. That’s why I go see them. I want them to know, hey I love y’all and y’all are my guardian angels. Forever.”

How does James show his gratitude? By showing up for his front desk job at the hospital’s Women’s Center every day to share a smile and screen visitors for COVID-19.

“So for our nurses, seeing Henry is a bright light to their day,” said Director of Communications for NFRMC, Lauren Lettelier.

The Amazing Henry, named by the nurses who saved him, visits the same in-patient unit and all over NFRMC to share his story with the virus and spark hope in those who need it the most.

“To see those results, the results of your care come in one person to save that person’s life and he be so grateful, so grateful that he wants to come back and work here and contribute and be a part of the family,” added Lettelier.

“That just speaks volumes.”

