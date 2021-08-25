Countdown To Kickoff: Bronson Eagles

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) -After hosting and winning a playoff game for the first time in 69 years of football, enthusiasm is at its peak at Bronson High School.

“We’ve kind of been the stepchild for a very long time so that gave us some momentum,” said head coach Russell Holley.

Bronson had lost 20 straight games spanning the 2017 to 2019 seasons, but Holley turned things around immediately upon being promoted to head coach. The Eagles combined for 10 wins in the last two seasons, and come into 2021 aware of their capability.

“We have a lot of guys who’ve been in the program and are glad to see the program moving forward,” said Holley. “They’re excited about what we’re doing in the program.”

“We’ve made it, we see we can do it, we see that it’s around here, Bronson we’ve made it there,” said junior linebacker Matthew Miller.

Individually, wide receiver and defensive back Jesse Williams gives Bronson some pride as a Blue-Gray All-Star selection.

“We have workouts in the mornings and afternoons,” said Williams. “We do a lot of 40′s, a lot of broad jumps, and a lot of testing to get ready.”

Holley believes that all of the Eagles are care-takers of the program. 22 different players started last season despite low numbers. This fall, the turnout is up to 55.

“We’re going to try to do that again, the more playing time you get, the more people want to play, and that’s what we have to do, is change that culture,” said Holley.

“It’s all go, no gas, no brakes,” said Miller.

Bronson competes in 1A Region 4 and plays out of classification schools like Tenoroc for the season opener on Friday. Bronson also has Belleview and Umatilla on its schedule. These eagles face challenges head on.

“I feel great, I’m ready to get out there and hopefully get some offers and go to the next level,” said senior linebacker Ke’Tron Thomas. “We’re excited to have an even better year than we did last year.”

If they can, the Eagles might just stay off the ground, for good.

