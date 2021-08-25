Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Suwannee County is offering a chance to win a 1 year supply of free meat

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you get a COVID-19 vaccine in Suwannee County, you may win a drawing to help feed your family.

The Suwannee County Health Department is partnering with Pilgrims of Live Oak to offer a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic this Saturday from 11 am to 2 pm at the First Church of God. People who get their first vaccine at the clinic will be put into a drawing to potentially win free beef, pork, and chicken for a year.

Pilgrims will also be holding a job fair at the clinic.

