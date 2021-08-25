COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Suwannee County is offering a chance to win a 1 year supply of free meat

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you get a COVID-19 vaccine in Suwannee County, you may win a drawing to help feed your family.

The Suwannee County Health Department is partnering with Pilgrims of Live Oak to offer a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic this Saturday from 11 am to 2 pm at the First Church of God. People who get their first vaccine at the clinic will be put into a drawing to potentially win free beef, pork, and chicken for a year.

Pilgrims will also be holding a job fair at the clinic.

