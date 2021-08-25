Former Florida representative Cynthia Chestnut considers Gainesville City Commission run

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Former lawmaker and Alachua County democratic leader Cynthia Chestnut is considering running for the newly open Gainesville City Commission seat

Chestnut served in the Florida House of Representatives from 1990 to 2000 and the Alachua County Commission from 2002 to 2010.

She was also chair of the Alachua County Democratic Party from 2014 to 2020.

Commissioners meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday to discuss how to go forward with a special election.

