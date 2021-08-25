Advertisement

Former Gilchrist County Sheriff Jim Floyd passes away after an extended illness

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news, subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GILCHRIST COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office announced the tragic death of Jim Floyd on Tuesday.

Floyd was elected in 1988 and served as sheriff until his retirement in 1996. Prior to that, he served in the United States Air Force and spent 20 years with the Florida Highway Patrol.

Floyd passed away after an extended illness, leaving behind his wife and three sons.

TRENDING STORY: Two school busses crash in Alachua County, FHP is investigating

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Police are investigating two school bus crashes in Alachua County
Two school busses crash in Alachua County, FHP is investigating
UF researchers conclude potential COVID-19 treatment is ineffective
UF researchers find potential COVID-19 treatment ineffective
Gainesville commissioner Gail Johnson announces resignation
Commissioner Gail Johnson announces her resignation
John Green
Former GHS assistant principal disciplined for improper handling of possible human trafficking evidence
Dixie County residents are not much closer to resolving flooding problems severe enough to keep...
“I think it is coming up out of the ground”: Dixie County homes & roads continue to flood

Latest News

Alachua County Public School leaders are working to mitigate the bus driver shortage
Alachua County Public School leaders are working to mitigate the bus driver shortage
Alachua County Public Schools leaders are searching for people to help with the bus driver...
Alachua County Public School leaders are working to mitigate the bus driver shortage
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
“He became really a legend in this town”; DJ Terrah passes from Covid-19 despite being vaccinated
“He became really a legend in this town”; DJ Terrah passes from Covid-19 despite being vaccinated