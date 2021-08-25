Former Gilchrist County Sheriff Jim Floyd passes away after an extended illness

To keep up with the latest local news, subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GILCHRIST COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office announced the tragic death of Jim Floyd on Tuesday.

Floyd was elected in 1988 and served as sheriff until his retirement in 1996. Prior to that, he served in the United States Air Force and spent 20 years with the Florida Highway Patrol.

Floyd passed away after an extended illness, leaving behind his wife and three sons.

