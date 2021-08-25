Advertisement

Gainesville Airport receives $5.6 million in grants as travel numbers more than triple

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Travel is on the rise once again at the Gainesville Regional Airport. Travel numbers have more than tripled as GNV reported 40,195 passengers last month versus the 12,084 they saw in July 2020.

In addition to more travelers, the airport has also received a total of 5.6 million dollars in federal grants. While 2.1 million will be used for airport improvements, 3.5 million will help cover costs incurred during the worst of the pandemic.

As part of the Airport Coronavirus Rescue Grant Program, the covid relief funds will help keep employees working and avoid layoffs/shutdowns, according to the airport’s public relations manager Erin Porter.

“There’s been a lot of leisure travel of families reuniting which has been nice to see. On top of that our terminal expansion has been underway throughout the pandemic,” said Porter.

With the new terminal in full use, Porter said they’re hoping the airport’s numbers can soon top their 2019 record of 558,246.

