High school volleyball season opens with premier matchups

(WCJB) -Two of the top volleyball programs in the Marion County faced each other on Tuesday to get their seasons under. The Trinity Catholic Celtics defeated the Vanguard Knights in three sets 25-17, 25-13, 25-21. The Celtics are coming off a state 3A championship in 2020 while The Knights made the Class 5A semifinals last fall and won it all as recently as 2018.

Elsewhere, Santa Fe edged Forest in five sets, 18-25, 27-25, 24-26, 25-17, 15-8. The Raiders competed in Class 4A while the Wildcats are a 6A school. All four programs featured on Tuesday could once again threaten to make a deep state tournament run.

Trinity Catholic continues its season on the road against Belleview on Thursday, while Forest will take on Venice on Thursday. Both games are scheduled for 7 p.m.

Santa Fe and Vanguard play each other next on Thursday as well. First serve is slated for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.