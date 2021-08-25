Advertisement

Horse Capital TV features the Paso Fino horse breed

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Paso Fino horse breed is known for being graceful, agile, and one of the most comfortable rides for equestrian athletes.

Find out what sets this breed apart from others in this week’s Horse Capital TV.

