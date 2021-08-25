Horse Capital TV features the Paso Fino horse breed

To keep up with the latest local news, subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Paso Fino horse breed is known for being graceful, agile, and one of the most comfortable rides for equestrian athletes.

Find out what sets this breed apart from others in this week’s Horse Capital TV.

