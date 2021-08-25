Advertisement

Marion County now offering COVID-19 booster shots to immunocompromised residents

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Health Department wants to help residents boost their immunity to COVID-19

The county is now offering coronavirus vaccine booster shots to those with compromised immune systems.

The booster shots are being given the next four weekends at Liberty Middle School on SW 95th St. Both Pfizer and Moderna shots will be given.

To schedule an appointment, visit the registration website.

