Ocala Police Department sets up retirement box for worn-out American flags

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - If your star-spangled banner has seen better days, you can now respectfully retire it with the Ocala Police Department.

An American flag retirement box is set up in the main entrance of the police department headquarters.

They are requesting participants to fold the old flags before placing them in the box.

The Ocala Police Honor Guard will handle retiring the flags.

