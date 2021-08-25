Advertisement

Ocala police detective creates American flag retirement box, says American flag should be respected

How to retire American Flags respectfully in Alabaster
By Julia Laude
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Police Department will now formally retire old and worn american flags. Tuesday the department unveiled its new American flag drop off box.  

It’s another option for residents to properly retire their flags.  

“They need to be done properly and with respect,” Detective Michael Coughlin said.  

Detective Coughlin is a U.S. Navy veteran and came up with the idea.  

“I believe the American flag should be respected from it’s creation to it’s retirement, so I wanted to have something where everyone can properly retire the flag so they’re not just disposing of it in the trash,” he said.  

The police department purchased the box for 250 dollars, and ICandy Designz designed and donated the wrap.  

Manager and Graphic Artist, Carl Englesman created the motif.  

“We feel like it’s really important to not just be a part of the community, but actually contribute to it,” Englishman said.  

The American flag retirement box is set up inside OPD headquarters.

  Flags that are dropped off will be kept until Flag Day in June where the Ocala Police Honor Guard will hold a ceremony and properly burn the flags.

