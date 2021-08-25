OPD arrested two men after they went on a burglary spree

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police arrested the men they say are responsible for breaking into 20 businesses in the Ocala area.

Officers arrested 20 year old Corey Johnson, and 23 year old Kasean Gray on more than 35 charges each related to the burglary spree. Officers say in the middle of the night on August 16th, the two men broke into nine businesses in the city limits, and 11 outside the city.

With surveillance video officers identified the getaway car, it was found by Gainesville Police at a motel where the suspects were arrested.

