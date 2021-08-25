Advertisement

State concludes defense of mask opt-out requirement as trial nears a close

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Parents called by the state said they have children with medical conditions that made learning difficult while wearing a mask.

They also reported difficulty obtaining a medical exemption.

“When there were mask mandates here in Leon County we did try to comply with them, and i just couldn’t take her anywhere,” said Ashley Benton, the mother of a 5th grader with childhood apraxia.

At the heart of the state’s case is Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, who has maintained since early in the pandemic that there is little quality evidence to support masking in schools.

“The observational evidence, such that there is, in schools in Florida and elsewhere suggests that mask districts did no better than unmasked districts,” said Bhattacharya, professor of medicine at Standford University

He also questioned the rationale behind why the delta variant would change the calculation on masking.

“It’s really unclear why one would expect that it would have any different effect on a more transmissible variant like the delta variant,” said Professor Bhattacharya.

Bhattacharya also testified studies conducted prior to the pandemic found potential harms if younger children cannot see their classmates’ faces.

“On the basis of this, the World Health Organization recommends against masking very young children,” Bhattacharya said.

The CDC reports 385 pediatric COVID-19 deaths, 23 of which have occurred in Florida, since the beginning of the pandemic. When presented with studies that suggest masks are effective, the doctor’s opinion did not waiver.

The judge is set to rule on the case Thursday.

