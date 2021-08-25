Tee Time Week 12: Pinson vs. The Pro (Royal Oaks G.C.)

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In the final week of Tee Time, Chris Pinson wraps up the summer golf series at Royal Oaks Golf Club in Ocala.

For the last installment of Tee Time, it’s Pinson vs. The Pro for all the marbles, as Pinson takes on the Head Professional of Royal Oaks, Lorie Wilkes.

These two tangle on the par-3 16th hole. This particular hole isn’t too difficult to play, but does have two big bunkers that cover the left and right side of the green in the front. So, a short tee shot into the green can leave you scrambling from the sand to save par.

If you happen to hit your shot beyond the green, the thick rough could make it awfully challenging to get up and down if the pin is in the front of the green.

Outside of the bunkers and rough, the hole is open for attack. The putting surface isn’ too difficult to navigate. It’s fairly flat, so as long as you start your putt online then speed is all you need to worry about to send it to the bottom of the hole.

Royal Oaks is located at 11220 SW 69th Cir, Ocala, FL 34476. To book a lesson with Lorie Wilkes or a tee time call 352.861.1818 or log on to Royal Oaks Golf Club.

