UF aims to improve secondary play

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After allowing 28 touchdown passes and a 64 percent completion rate by opposing quarterbacks last fall, the play of the entire Florida secondary is under the microscope, beginning a week from Saturday when the Gators kick off versus Florida Atlantic.

Wesley McGriff is in his first year as Florida secondary coach since coming over from Auburn, where he spent the last two years. Gainesville is McGriff’s fifth different stop in the SEC. He is stressing better communication between the defensive backs this season and won’t accept his players having their signals crossed.

“I think the communication starts in the meeting room, so the guys are doing a tremendous job of communicating in the room,” said McGriff. “The biggest thing is not only communication with your teammate but making sure your teammate cosigns off on it.”

“You see your brother playing next to you with a lot of energy it’s like a game of match and your try to get as much energy as he has,” said sophomore defensive back Rashad Torrence II. “So we’re all kind of bouncing off on each other.”

Fans are placing a lot of emphasis on the starting cornerback spot opposite Kaiir Elam following the season-ending injury to Jaydon Hill. Florida head coach Dan Mullen wants to see someone emerge out of a group of contenders for that role that include Jason Marshall Jr, Avery Helm, and Ethan Pouncey, among others.

“Nobody comes and says I don’t want to play,” said Mullen. “Our guys want to get on the field and now there’s opportunity for more reps out there. Nobody likes it coming that way but I think guys are excited about the opportunity that it presents them.”

At the moment, Florida still plans on full capacity for its home games.

